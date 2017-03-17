PRINCETON – There’s a new Tiger in town.

The Princeton School District has a new identity after a multi-year search to replace a Princeton “P” with a Tiger logo. It’s a process that began about five years ago after the school district was informed by Princeton University that a logo being used by the school district violated the prestigious university’s copyright.

A temporary logo with a Tiger inside a black circle has been in place for about four years, but it will soon be retired after students and staff selected a new logo through a vote on Wednesday, March 8.

Each school and school district facility also has its own Princeton or Tiger logo that will be used in marking and branding of those facilities. The building logos were presented to the Princeton School Board earlier this year and can be seen on Page 2 of this edition of the Union-Times. A Princeton “P” designed about four years ago for the school district and used heavily by Princeton High School will remain in use.

Reaching a consensus on a new Tiger logo was not as easy as it might seem, said Dr. Julia Espe, superintendent of the Princeton School District.

Two Tiger logos were proposed earlier in the year. A review by students and staff left the community undecided on a logo and resulted in the school district taking a step back on the project.

A staff meeting was held, and input from the meeting was used to create a survey. Results of the survey showed that a strong, regal and dignified Tiger was wanted. There was a desire for only a straightforward Tiger looking head-on. The Tiger was to be minimalistic and contemporary. Respondents felt a new Tiger logo should show no teeth because the logo will be used across all grade levels at all the District’s schools. The color of the Tiger’s eyes should be green, much like the Tiger on the scoreboard in the new high school gymnasium.

Following the survey, 12 Tiger heads were offered as potential school district logos, Espe said. The logos were narrowed to two designs, which were voted on by staff and students.

The winning logo is pictured above.

Espe told members of the Princeton School Board at its March 7 meeting that the new school district branding was being initiated to create a unified school district with consistent branding.

Having an official logo will allow the school district to celebrate Tiger Pride with a consistent Tiger logo.

The new Tiger logo will also look down upon all of Princeton.

Princeton City Council Member Jack Edmonds, who also sits on the Public Utilities Commission, said in late February that the PUC plans to paint the water tower on Old Highway 18 near Mark Park, and the water tower will feature the new Princeton Tigers logo. Espe confirmed to School Board members that the new logo will be painted on the water tower.