Ronald “Ron” Jay Gilder

Ronald Jay “Ron” Gilder, age 57, of Kingman, AZ passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at his home. Ron had been suffering from Crohns Disease along with some other health issues for some time.

Memorial services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Kingman on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Pastor Jack will officiate.

Ron was born in Milaca, MN to Harold and Ellen Gilder on October 12, 1959. He grew up in Page township, MN where he attended Whitney Brook school, until the 5th grade when he began attending Milaca Public School. He graduated in 1978. After graduating early, he continued his education at the Brainerd Vocational School, earning a certificate in Auto Body. He worked several years in the auto body business, eventually settling in the St. Cloud area where he was involved in many different jobs and organizations. In 2008 he relocated to Kingman, AZ, where he worked in customer service for Safeway. He met his wife Andrea and they were married June, 2, 2012.

Ron is survived by his wife, Andrea; his mother, Ellen; sisters, Margie and Lynell (David); brothers, Dan (Lynnae), Tim (Jackie) and Leon and their families.

Ron is preceded in death by his father, Harold and brother, John.