Two spots open on city boards, commissions

Princeton – Princeton continues filling its open seats on city boards and commissions as 2017 gets underway, with room for two more civic servants: one on the park board and one on the Planning Commission.

The Park and Recreation Advisory Board provides general oversight of the city parks, recreational facilities, open spaces and trails. It makes recommendations to the City Council about park system improvements.

Members of the board serve three-year terms, meet the fourth Monday of each month at City Hall and work closely with the public works director. Current members of the Park and Recreation Advisory Board and their term-expiration dates: Blake Broding, 2018; Jill Papesh, 2017; Chris Pruett, 2018; Scott Suhsen, 2018; and Carla Vita, 2019.

The Planning Commission manages development within the community through maintenance and updates to the city’s zoning ordinances, subdivision regulations and comprehensive plan. The commission also reviews zoning matters, development proposals, land subdivisions, variances, conditional- and interim-use permit applications, and amendments to the ordinances or comprehensive plan.

Members serve three-years terms, meet 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at City Hall and work closely with the city’s community development director. Each member receives a $10 per-meeting stipend. The structure of the five-member commission allows for one member who does not live within the city limits and three ex-officio members who are on a township board or planning commission in the townships of Baldwin, Greenbush and/or Princeton.

Current members of the Planning Commission and their term-expiration dates: Daniel Erickson, 2019; Faith Goenner, 2018; Victoria Hallin, 2019; and Jim Kusler (non-voting member from Princeton Township).

People complete the same application for either body, and the forms are available online at the city’s website, www.princetonmn.org, and at City Hall, 702 Second St. N.