Becker men arrested on drug charges

Koda Lambert

On 3/15/17, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Koda Kaine Lambert, 28, Becker, MN and Glenn Raymond Lambert, 64, Becker, MN. Koda Lambert was arrested for 3rd and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Glenn Lambert was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm with removed serial number, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an explosive or incendiary device without a permit.

According to Sheriff Joel Brott, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant in the 13000 block of 3rd St SE, in the City of Becker, MN. While searching the residence, investigators located approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 9 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a .40 cal semi-automatic handgun, two shotguns and the top half to a grenade, consisting of the spoon, thumb clip, the pin and a blasting cap.

The .40 cal semi-automatic handgun was determined to be stolen from a residence in Zimmerman, MN in September 2016. The Minneapolis Police Department bomb squad was called and they responded and removed and destroyed the top half of the grenade with the blasting cap. Glenn Lambert Sr.

Koda Lambert and Glenn Lambert are currently in the Sherburne County Jail awaiting arraignment.

