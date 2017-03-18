Mock car crash March 22 at Onamia High School

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent C. Lindgren is pleased to announce that through cooperative effort, the Mille Lacs County Toward Zero Death Coalition will be conducting a mock car crash at Onamia Public Schools on March 22, 2017 beginning at 12:20 PM. Along with the simulated car crash, at 1:30 PM, Matt Logan, will be conducting a talk with the Onamia High School student body regarding his daughter’s car crash and death. We are extremely thankful to have Matt come and speak with the Onamia Students about his wisdom and experience regarding such tragic events resulting from a car crash.

These mock car crash events are very common during the high school prom season and graduation. These events are designed to simulate what happens after such tragic accidents and how law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services responds along with pastoral services. This perspective is a rare event and to have all of these services along with the different representatives of the Toward Zero Death Coalition come together to give these presentations is a great experience for the students to see and experience without having to see and experience the real thing.

This event would not be possible without the help of the following organizations: Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Onamia Public Schools, Onamia Fire Department, Mille Lacs Health Systems, North Memorial Air Care, Isle Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Mille Lacs County Toward Zero Death Coalition.

Our goal with this event is to have everyone be reminded of how something so insignificant such as texting someone is compared to the tragic loss of life that so often happens today. Please don’t text and drive. Please drive defensively and safely. Thank you to everyone for participating in this event.