News of the region- March 16 issue

Counterfeit bills

The Rice Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation that led to the arrest of a man on charges of possessing counterfeit currency.

The Rice Police Department received a call from Rice Hardware Hank, 2333 125th St NW, Rice, indicating that a man had just left the store after attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. The caller stated that the man left the business with the counterfeit bill after the clerk had refused to take it. A Benton County deputy was on routine patrol near the Pine’s Edge Grocery Store, 1490 110th St NW, Rice when he observed a vehicle exit the business’ parking lot and turn southbound onto Hwy 10. The deputy noted that the vehicle was driving without its lights on.

The deputy pulled in behind the vehicle and signaled the driver to pull over. As the driver was slowing down, the deputy observed the driver stick his hand outside the window and throw an object out of the car. The driver did stop the car and was identified as James Earl Meyer, age 53 of Alexandria. While the deputy was on this traffic stop, he was contacted by Rice Police Chief Ross Hamann who had noted that the description of Meyer’s vehicle matched the description given of the suspect vehicle from the incident at Rice Hardware Hank. A few minutes later, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call from the Pine’s Edge Grocery indicating that the man the deputy had stopped was just in their store attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Further investigation lead to the discovery of the object that had been thrown out of the Meyer’s vehicle. This object was discovered to be a tissue containing several counterfeit bills. Meyer was arrested for possessing counterfeit currency and brought to the Benton County Jail.

– Benton County Sheriff

Drugs, stolen car

On March 10 the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Derek Alan Snaza, 29, for 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of stolen property.

According to Sheriff Joel Brott, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant in the 20000 block of 152nd St NW in Big Lake Township. While searching the residence, Investigators located approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine, as well as approximately 107 grams of marijuana throughout the residence. Investigators also located a stolen ATV that was reported stolen near Zimmerman in October of 2016.

Snaza is currently being held in the Sherburne County Jail pending arraignment.

The search warrant was executed by the Emergency Response Unit, Sherburne County Drug Task Force, Criminal Investigative Division and the Elk River Police Department.

– Sherburne County Sheriff

Mailbox vandalism

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sunday, March 5, their office received several reports of mailboxes that were damaged along the southern part of Culdrum Township, north of Swanville. Morrison County deputies responded to the area and observed several mailboxes that appeared to have been smashed.

According to the sheriff’s office, these incidents are believed to be related and happened sometime overnight March 4 into the early morning hours of March 5. Those who have information regarding these damaged mailboxes are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.

– Morrison Co. Record