Support AmeriCorps and other CNCS programs

According to recent news reports, the White House may introduce a fiscal year 2018 budget proposal that eliminates the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) in an attempt to reduce federal spending. Eliminating CNCS, and its core programs including AmeriCorps and Senior Corps, could have a crippling impact on our community through the elimination of AmeriCorps tutors in our schools.

National service programs not only provide vital services to local residents here in Milaca, Princeton and the surrounding school districts through the placement of ReadingCorps tutors in our schools. These programs also provide a pathway to employment for young Americans. Through their service, AmeriCorps members gain skills, develop professional networks, and earn an education award that can reduce the cost of college. I served as an AmeriCorps volunteer in 2001; I gained valuable experience that helped me in my future career and an education award that helped me pay back a portion of my college loans.

I encourage all community members in Milaca and Princeton to reach out to their representatives in Congress to voice their support for AmeriCorps and other CNCS programs that are cost-effective, results-driven resources for our community.