Meet Your Neighbor: Connie Moy

Milaca Holiday Stationstore manager Connie Moy is being honored for her commitment to the service she and the staff at her store provide.

Moy is an inductee to Holiday’s 2016 Pinnacle Club, which honors store managers who excel in their roles.

Primary determining factors for induction into the Pinnacle Club include “sales growth, expense control, age restricted sales compliance and overall business efficiency,” according to a press release from Holiday.

Moy’s Holiday store is at the corner of Central Ave and Highway 23 in Milaca. Moy has been working for Holiday in various locations for over 25 years. This is her second time being included in the Pinnacle Club. In addition to the measurable achievements like net profit improvements that factor into Pinnacle Club inclusions, Moy said communication with her employees is essential and so is simply caring.

“We are trying the best,” she said, “and we’re doing the best we can.”

There are some larger Holiday locations and managers that tend to get into the club almost every year, but for Moy the recognition remains gratifying.

“It’s a huge honor to be recognized,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, running a large store, small store, busy, slow, it takes a lot of hard work, patience.”

Members of the 2016 Pinnacle Club will be inducted with a ceremony and celebratory events in Minneapolis on March 27 and 28. Activities will include a formal luncheon, a night of theater and fine dining. Inductees will also receive a plaque, a Pinnacle Club logo jacket and a company gift.

