Neighbor’s tip leads to burglary charges for 2 area men

CAMBRIDGE – A neighbor’s watchful eye and reporting of suspicious behavior has led to felony burglary charges for two area men. SURA

Richard Theodore Knoll, 57, of Mora, and Jeffrey Allen Sura, 37, of Milaca, were charged in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with felony third-degree burglary, felony fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor theft.

Bail for Knoll was set at $20,000 without conditions or $4,000 with conditions, and his next court appearance was set for March 23. Sura’s bail was set at $9,000 without conditions or $2,000 with conditions and his next court appearance for March 23.

The incident occurred on March 3 when Isanti County deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence along the 41460 block of Holly Street Northwest in Maple Ridge Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 3, at 6:30 a.m., Isanti County deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence in Maple Ridge Township. The deputies were further advised that two males were seen arriving in a red truck and walked to the shed on the north side of the property.

Deputies Brandon Oliver and Doug Barron responded and found a red Chevrolet Blazer. They walked toward the shed and could hear coughing from inside. Sura, the registered owner of the Chevrolet, exited a sliding door and was taken into custody. Knoll was also located and taken into custody.

Barron found a butane torch, small pocket knife, small iPod, a wallet and other miscellaneous items on Knoll.

Sitting in the middle of the front passenger seat was a small black zipper nylon bag that contained several bindle bags with a white clear crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.9 grams.

Both parties were transported to the Isanti County Jail. Knoll declined to give a statement.

Sura was read the Miranda warning and agreed to give a statement. Sura stated that morning he drove his Chevrolet Blazer and picked Knoll up and they had gone out looking for a fuel pump. Sura indicated he had seen a Suburban parked at the residence and they went there to get the fuel pump. Sura indicated he did not see a black case but indicated Knoll had some items in his possession. Sura admitted he was a methamphetamine user and had used in the previous 24 hours.

The neighbor who called 911 said they had seen the same Chevrolet drive by suspiciously a few times earlier on March 1 and March 2. On the morning of March 3, the neighbor saw the Chevrolet drive up the road then turn down the driveway of his neighbor’s house.

The vehicle stopped, its lights turned off, and then two males got out and walked toward the shed on the property. The owner of the property was not present but has asked the neighbor to watch the property and had said that no one is allowed to be on the property.