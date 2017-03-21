Action items from March 21 Princeton School Board meeting…

In other school board news…

• Eric Simmons, director of technology for the Princeton School District, gave a presentation on the use of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEAM) in the schools, including the use of some fascinating technology.

• An anonymous donor gave a large United States flag to the school district to be used outdoors as needed by the District.

• A March 24 FFA field trip to Wilmar was approved by the Board. The students were to attend a agriculture career and college tour.

• The school district was awarded a $7,000 grant from the Initiative Foundation for the Princeton Early Childhood Coalition project.

• Stacie Pos presented to the board an early retirement proposal for District teachers. The first eight teachers with 25 years or more teaching experience will be offered a $10,000 incentive to retire after the current school year. Notice must be given to the District by May 1. Vos said the incentive is being offered to allow the District to keep its probationary teachers.