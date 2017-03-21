Survey: Princeton has less bullies than state average

Students in the Princeton School District who admit to being bullies are 2 percent below the state average, according to a trip-annual survey of students in the district.

The data was included in a report of the MN Student Survey, which was presented to the school board by Andrea Preppernau.

Data suggests that 13 percent of students statewide admit to bullying others. In Princeton, 11 percent of students surveyed stated they were perpetrators when it came to bullying.

When it comes to students being bullied, Princeton students stating they are victims of bullying mirrored the state average at 23 percent.

The MN Student Survey is a anonymous survey taken each year by students in the 5th, 8th, 9th, and 11th grade levels. It is given every three years since 1980.

The survey included 300 questions that examined student behaviors – including alcohol use.

In 2016, 840 Princeton students took the survey.