Milaca Schools on lock down Wednesday morning, March 22

The Milaca Public Schools went on a soft lock down for about a half hour on the morning of March 22 while Milaca Police pursued a man on foot within the city of Milaca.

The person was not headed in the direction of the school, but a soft lock down was implemented as a precaution, school officials stated. This was to allow district officials to control movement in the schools. It was not believed that anyone within a school district building was in danger at any time.

The lock down was implemented shortly after 9 a.m. on March 22. Milaca Police apprehended the man they were pursuing shortly after 9:30 a.m. All school activity returned to normal at about 9:35 a.m., school officials stated.