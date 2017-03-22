Princeton High School dismissed March 22 after bathroom fire

A fire in a Princeton High School bathroom resulted in the early dismissal of school on Wednesday afternoon, March 22.
The fire was in a second floor bathroom, according to Dr. Julia Espe, superintendent of the Princeton School District. The fire was contained to the bathroom and extinguished by the Princeton Fire Department. However, heavy smoke and a “chemical” smell played a role in creating unsafe conditions in terms of air quality on the second floor.
School was dismissed. Buses were dispatched to the school to aid in getting students home.