2017 Township Election results

Many townships in the Princeton and Milaca area held elections and annual meetings the night of March 14. Below are the election results.

•Baldwin: Bryan Lawrence/supervisor.

•Blue Hill: Mike Thompson/supervisor and Marlene Nelson/treasurer.

•Greenbush: Marvin Mathiowetz/supervisor.

•Milaca: Dan Hufstedler /supervisor, Tami James/treasurer and Sadie Hemmerich/clerk.

•Milo: Ron Kiel/supervisor and Don Mueller/treasurer.

•Page: Jason Theisen/Seat A supervisor and Dilly Salgren/treasurer.

•Princeton: Greg Anderson/Area 1 supervisor and Larry Ziebarth/Area 4 supervisor.

•Spencer Brook: Lyle Peterson/supervisor and Debra Nelson/treasurer.

•Wyanett: Ken Murray/supervisor and Cathy Lundeen/treasurer.

Supervisors serve three-year terms, while clerk and treasurer terms are typically two years.