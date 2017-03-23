Government

2017 Township Election results

Many townships in the Princeton and Milaca area held elections and annual meetings the night of March 14. Below are the election results.
•Baldwin: Bryan Lawrence/supervisor.
•Blue Hill: Mike Thompson/supervisor and Marlene Nelson/treasurer.
•Greenbush: Marvin Mathiowetz/supervisor.
•Milaca: Dan Hufstedler /supervisor,  Tami James/treasurer and Sadie Hemmerich/clerk.
•Milo: Ron Kiel/supervisor and Don Mueller/treasurer.
•Page: Jason Theisen/Seat A supervisor and Dilly Salgren/treasurer.
•Princeton: Greg Anderson/Area 1 supervisor and Larry Ziebarth/Area 4 supervisor.
•Spencer Brook: Lyle Peterson/supervisor and Debra Nelson/treasurer.
•Wyanett: Ken Murray/supervisor and Cathy Lundeen/treasurer.
Supervisors serve three-year terms, while clerk and treasurer terms are typically two years.