County – MILLE LACS SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Notice of Open Public Meeting

The Mille Lacs Soil & Water Conservation District will host a Buffer Law open house to answer questions for individuals required to install buffers. The meeting will be held at the Princeton Township Hall, 10039 55th St. Princeton on March 30, 2017, 5-8pm. A quorum of the SWCD Board may be in attendance but will not be conducting business of the SWCD. Questions may be directed to Susan Shaw, District Administrator 320-983-2160.

March 23, 2017

