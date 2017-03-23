Milaca Community Library to celebrate 10th anniversary of new building

The Milaca Community Library opened 10 years ago in its current location, after a yearslong fundraising effort to construct a new building.

That effort was spearheaded by the Milaca Friends of the Library, with donations first being accepted in 2000. Construction began in 2006, and the building opened on Friday, March 30, 2007.

Yvonne Sauer, current treasurer of the Milaca Friends of the Library, has been involved with the organization for around 20 years, and she worked to raise funds for the building project.

The fundraising effort was spearheaded by a group of roughly 10 women and a couple of men. Eventually the city of Milaca, as well as several townships, pledged to fund the building. The campaign was supported by the community.

“People were giving us money before we even started fundraising,” Sauer said.

The new building was seen as necessary due to size and space constraints in the library’s old location, which Sauer said could become quite crowded.

“At the time, we had probably one of the smallest libraries in the state, in terms of footprint,” she said. “When the economy’s down, you see an awful lot of people coming to the library to use the services.”

At the time the new building was completed, $2.1 million had been raised for the project, according to reporting in the April 12, 2007, edition of the Mille Lacs County Times, with more donations being accepted at that time to cover extra expenses like landscaping.

“It was hard, but it was really, really worth it,” Sauer said. “We have one of the nicest libraries around.”

She added that people passing through will frequently come into the library and remark on what a welcoming space it is.

The Milaca Community Library is celebrating its 10th birthday with a pair of events.

A 10th anniversary event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, featuring appetizers, guests, a slideshow of the building process and music from She’s My Sister.

A second, kid-geared birthday event with games and treats will take place from 100:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Those wishing to attend this latter event should RSVP by stopping by the library desk or calling 320-983-3677.