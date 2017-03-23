News of the Region- March 23 issue

Gun stolen in Zimmerman recovered in drug bust involving live grenade

A .40 cal semi-automatic handgun stolen from a residence in Zimmerman in September 2016 was recovered during a Wednesday, March 15 drug bust at a Becker home.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Koda Kaine Lambert, 28, Becker and Glenn Raymond Lambert, 64, Becker. Koda Lambert was arrested for 3rd and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Glenn Lambert was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm with removed serial number, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an explosive or incendiary device without a permit.

According to Sheriff Joel Brott, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office while executing a narcotics search warrant at the Becker residence, investigators located approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 9 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a .40 cal semi-automatic handgun, two shotguns and the top half to a grenade, consisting of the spoon, thumb clip, the pin and a blasting cap.

The gun was determined to be stolen from a residence in Zimmerman in September 2016. The Minneapolis Police Department bomb squad was called and they responded and removed and destroyed the top half of the grenade with the blasting cap.

– Sherburne County Sheriff

Mock crash in Onamia

The Mille Lacs County Toward Zero Death Coalition will be conducting a mock car crash at 12:20 p.m. on March 22 at Onamia Public Schools. Along with the simulated car crash, at 1:30 p.m., Matt Logan will talk with the Onamia High School student body regarding his daughter’s car crash and death. These events are designed to simulate what happens after such tragic accidents and how law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services responds along with pastoral services, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent Lindgren said. This perspective is a rare event and to have all of these services along with the different representatives of the Toward Zero Death Coalition come together to give these presentations is a great experience for the students to see and experience without having to see and experience the real thing.

– Mille Lacs County Sheriff

After losing control of boat, man gets DWI

A 55-year-old man from Otsego was arrested following an incident on the afternoon of March 5 at the boat landing in Babcock Park. The man’s vehicle, trailer, and boat rolled backward into the river.

Both the subject and a 51-year-old Otsego woman who was a passenger were able to get out of the vehicle, but the man was charged with DWI.

– Elk River Star News