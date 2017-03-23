Ordinances – CITY OF MILACA

ORDINANCE NO. 423
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 75 SCHEDULE 1(A) OF THE CITY OF MILACA ORDINANCE CODE BOOK REGULATING PARKING IN A CITY-OWNED LOT
Be it ordained by the Milaca City Council:
1. In order to facilitate maintenance and snow removal from the city-owned parking lot located in the 100 Block of Central Avenue South, no vehicle or other equipment shall be parked in the lot between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Monday through Friday. Violations of this section shall result in the vehicle being towed at the owners expense and/or a fine being issued. If the fine is not paid within ten days, the fine amount shall increase.
2. The amount of the fine shall be determined from time-to-time by the Milaca City Council.
Any person convicted of violating any provision of this chapter shall be guilty of a petty misdemeanor.
Passed this 16th day of March, 2017.
By: /s/ Mayor Harold Pedersen
ATTEST: By: /s/ Robert Derus
Interim City Manager Bob Derus
Published in the
Union-Times
March 23, 2017
666413