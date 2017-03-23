Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

12-080623

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 8, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $224,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Gerald D. Rud and Sara J. Rud, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100037506854712545

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

GMAC Mortgage Corporation

SERVICER: Ditech Financial LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed September 6, 2005, Mille Lacs County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number 12782, thereafter reformed by Order dated November 26, 2012 and recorded November 27, 2012 as Document No. T15841; thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement dated October 1, 2012 recorded February 22, 2013 as document number T15941

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: GMAC Mortgage, LLC; Thereafter assigned to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, thereafter assigned to Green Tree Servicing LLC.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 25, Township 36, Range 26, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota. Containing 5 acres more or less.

Subject to and together with an easement for roadway purposes described as follows: The West 66 feet of that part of the East 484 feet of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, said Section 25 lying Southerly of the Southerly line of the right of way of Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 95; Also over and across the North 66 feet of that part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 25 lying West of the East 418 feet thereof; also over and across the West 33 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter said Section 25; also over and across the East 33 feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter said Section 25; also over and across the West 33 feet of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, said Section 25; and also over and across the East 33 feet of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, said Section 25.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2621 54th Avenue, Princeton, MN 55371

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 16-025-0904

COT# 6404

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$214,966.45

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 14, 2016, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 14, 2017, or the next business day if January 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: May 23, 2016

Ditech Financial, LLC

FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Mille Lacs County Times

May 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for July 14, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to August 11, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353, said County and State.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by February 11, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: July 13, 2016.

Ditech Financial, LLC

FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

By /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Mille Lacs County Times

July 21, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for August 11, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to September 8, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353, said County and State.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by March 8, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: August 9, 2016.

Ditech Financial, LLC

FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Mille Lacs County Times

August 18, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for September 8, 2016, at 10:00 am, has been postponed to October 13, 2016, at 10:00 am, and will be held at 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353, said County and State.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by April 13, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: September 6, 2016.

Ditech Financial, LLC

FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Mille Lacs County Times

September 15, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for October 13, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to January 10, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353, said County and State.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by July 10, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: October 13, 2016.

Ditech Financial, LLC

FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Mille Lacs County Times

October 20, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for January 10, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to March 14, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by September 14, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: January 6, 2017.

Ditech Financial, LLC

FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Union-Times

f/k/a Mille Lacs County Times

January 12, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for March 14, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to May 23, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by November 23, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: March 14, 2017.

Ditech Financial, LLC

FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Union-Times

f/k/a Mille Lacs County Times

March 23, 2017

