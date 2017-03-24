Positive impressions lead grocer to local store

Photo by Debbie Griffin, Union-Times

Kristine Holthusen of Annandale started the job about a month ago as assistant store director of the Princeton Coborn’s.

Kristine Holthusen, assistant store director of the Princeton Coborn’s, started at the local store Feb. 22 and said she’s excited to be part of the community.

A resident of Annandale, she said she knew of Princeton from her high school track days. She’d formed a positive image of the city after attending its big annual track meet, most likely the Dawn Hurni Varsity Girls Invitational.

Holthusen earned a teaching degree, but her career has involved business management. She’s been a manager in the restaurant industry, at a convenience store and at two other Coborn’s stores.

The new Princeton assistant director most recently managed the bakery at Coborn’s in Big Lake and before that worked as the natural foods manager at the Buffalo Coborn’s.

“I always say I use my teaching degree every day,” Holthusen said.

Those skills come into play when she’s training, coaching and developing employees’ potential. She said the skills and activities all play a part in helping Coborn’s remain a strong company. She has a goal of someday being a store director, and lots of other people in the company also have aspirations to progress in their careers. In reaching those goals, they work hard for the company and dedicate time to mentorship.

Holthusen said what she really likes about the job is the interaction she gets with people and the rapport she gets to build with both employees and customers. She enjoyed being able to form relationships with customers at her other stores – in the bakery and natural food section – and anticipates doing the same in Princeton because ultimately she likes helping people.

“You’re part of a community,” she said about grocery jobs.

She also likes how the schedules can flex a bit with changing needs. Though she anticipates being at the store “all hours of the days and nights,” it is also possible to work some hours as needed.

Holthusen is a native of Cold Spring and now lives in Annandale with her husband, John; their 9-year-old son Charles; and two rescue dogs. She said the family likes to golf, fish, go off-roading in John’s Jeep and visit Annandale’s many lakes.

“I love everything outdoors,” Holthusen declared.

She also still likes to run, continuing the trend of track activities that first brought her to Princeton. She said she once ran the Grandma’s half marathon and is getting back into long-distance running. Meanwhile, she’s bound to do plenty of figurative running around the local store as she tends to her job duties.

She was familiar with Coborn’s long before her career started at the store because her father worked in the Coborn’s corporate accounting department. Holthusen is a longtime Coborn’s shopper, too, so she was intrigued when her sister-in-law told her about the natural foods manager job open in Buffalo.

Now that she’s in Princeton, she said her biggest goals are to continue learning more about Coborn’s and the grocery industry, helping develop the people around her and moving toward her career goals. She said she’s thrilled to be joining a “strong store” with great staff members who seem passionate about their business.

Holthusen said store director Kyle Wensman keeps an open mind, and that’s one of the reasons she looks forward to working in Princeton. Wensman thinks Holthusen’s confidence and experience will serve the community and store guests well. He said the managers and grocers in general have to be dynamic and ready to shift in order to keep up with consumers’ changing habits and preferences.