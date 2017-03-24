Scheffel taking baseball talent to Gustavus

Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times

Princeton baseball standout Gehrig Scheffel signs a national letter of intent on Thursday, March 16 to play baseball at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Scheffel is flanked by his parents Troy Sheffel and Shelly Scheffel.

Gehrig Scheffel’s friends thought he pulled off a major coup Thursday, March 16, when he put pen to paper and signed a national letter of intent to play baseball for Gustavus Adolphus College.

The student nicknamed “G” sat at a table in the Princeton High School media center, with his parents Troy and Shelly by his side, with a black baseball cap emblazoned with a gold letter G for Gustavus.

“How’d you get a hat with your name on it?” asked one Princeton High School baseball teammate who was at the signing showing support for Sheffel.

The answer was simple.

“I just felt it was the right place,” Scheffel said when asked why he picked Gustavus to continue his education and baseball career.

“And I heard good things about the program,” he said.

Sheffel has been a consistent letter-winner in baseball as well as a regular member of the all-district team and academic all-conference team.

“We’re extremely proud to be a part of his journey,” said Darin Laabs, assistant principal and activities director for Princeton High School.

In addition to being a standout on the high school team, Scheffel has also been part of a Princeton Legion baseball team that has had success advancing to the state Legion tournament three of the four past seasons.

Laabs noted that he hopes Scheffel can help bring to the Tiger baseball program this spring some of the same success the local boys have found in Legion play.

Princeton head baseball coach Jordan Neubauer said Gustavus will be getting a strong leader in Scheffel.

“He’s the most coachable kid I’ve ever had,” Neubauer said.

“He’s also as much of a leader as I’ve ever had,” he added.

Not only is Scheffel a versatile and tremendous player, he’s a dynamic person, Neubauer said.

“He’s very grounded and very respectful. You can’t ask for more in a high school kid,” he said.

Scheffel enters his senior year with a career .202 batting average. In 2016 as a junior, he posted a .226 batting average and .351 on-base percentage in 11 games, according to Max Prep Sports, a high school sports stats website. He had a .946 fielding percentage in 2016. His 2016 Tiger team went 6-10 in the Mississippi 8 Conference and 12-18 overall.