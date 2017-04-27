Bounty hunters seek suspect in 2015 murder

Milaca – A suspect in a 2015 murder of a rural Princeton man is on the lam and being sought by bounty hunters.

Leslie James Gahbow, a 33-year-old Onamia native, is wanted out of Mille Lacs County on felony warrants for second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to officials with US Bail & Fugitive Enforcement LLC.

Gahbow is facing charges that he was involved in the 2015 murder of Jason Stoltz. Stoltz was the Princeton native who on March 2, 2015, was allegedly murdered after he gave Lauren Jana Sue Day a ride from the Milaca Hardee’s to a residence on the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation north of Onamia.

Day was released from the Mille Lacs County Jail on March 2, 2015. After being released, she walked a couple of blocks to the restaurant where she met Stoltz and asked him for a ride north. Stoltz obliged, and less than four hours later, Stoltz was shot dead. Gahbow was arrested March 19, 2015, and later charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with four counts of second-degree murder.

Stoltz was allegedly a victim of a robbery that occurred when he dropped Day off at her residence at 17674 Ookwemin Loop in Onamia, according to court records. Stoltz and Gahbow struggled during the robbery, which allegedly occurred inside the residence. A 15-year-old then allegedly shot Stoltz. The body of Stoltz was later placed in a Chevrolet Lumina at 17674 Ookwemin Loop. Police arriving at the residence found Stoltz deceased with a gunshot to the chest and hanging half out the window of the vehicle.

Phone records showed that Day had phone contact with both Gahbow and the teen while she was in the car with Stoltz between Milaca and Onamia.

On Dec. 16, 2015, Gahbow pleaded not guilty to all counts filed against him, court records show. In a Jan. 25, 2016, motion opposing that charges against Gahbow be dropped, the Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office suggested Gahbow orchestrated the robbery and murder of Stoltz. Court records show that in the county’s response, Gahbow was likened to “a stage director moving actors into position before the curtain rises and the show begins.”

Now, 15 months later, Gahbow is being sought by bounty hunters.

Officials with US Bail & Fugitive Enforcement state that Gahbow is going back and forth from the Mille Lacs Reservation and has been spotted in the area of Maplewood, St. Paul and North St. Paul.

“He frequents the Grand Casinos in Mille Lacs and Hinckley,” according to officials with US Bail & Fugitive Enforcement. “He has a lot of friends and family in Onamia and is often near the 44700 block of Niibin Court in Onamia.”

Gahbow has also been observed in St. Cloud, Ogema Place in South Minneapolis and in Garrison, the service stated.

“He also frequents boat launches and hotels in the Onamia and Wahkon areas. Known hangouts are houses near the area known as ‘Bug Hill,’” according to US Bail & Fugitive Enforcement.

He often gets rides and is on foot walking on Highway 169 near lake Mille Lacs.

“USBFE is asking the help of public to bring this fugitive to justice,” the service stated.

Anyone with information on Gahbow’s location is asked to call US Bail & Fugitive Enforcement’s tip line at 612-567-3390 or local police by calling 911.