Speed limit increase to 60 m.p.h. on Highway 95

New speed limit signs have been posted on Highway 95, including this one at 21st Avenue in Princeton.

PRINCETON – The trip to St. Cloud or Cambridge has gotten quicker for Princeton-area motorists.

That’s because the speed limit on Highway 95 has been increased from 55 mph to 60 mph both east and west of Princeton.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation increased the Highway 95 speed limit along the entire 104 miles of the highway from St. Cloud to south of Stillwater. The highway was the subject of a legislative mandated study of speed limits, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

New speed limit signs went up along Highway 95 beginning April 24, said J.P. Gillach, with MnDOT’s District 3 communications and public affairs office in St. Cloud.

In Princeton, the speed limit increases to 60 mph to the west at 21st Avenue (the road to Wal-Mart) and increases to the east in the area of Princeton Lanes and Cross of Life Church about a mile east of the city limits.

MnDOT officials stated Tuesday that motorists on higher-speed, two-lane rural roads should drive at or below the posted speed limit and always drive defensively. Most of the fatal and life-altering crashes on higher-speed, rural two-lane roads occur at intersections and when motorists cross the center line.

Speed limits were modified on Highway 23 in the Milaca area two years ago following a speed limit study similar to the one undertaken on Highway 95.

The two-lane highway going east-west on each side of Milaca between Foley and Mora increased from 55 miles per hour to 60. The speed limit was increased to 65 mph from Foley to the east side of St. Cloud at the same time. Highway 25 from Interstate 94, through Foley and up to Brainerd will be studied in the near future.