Meet Your Neighbor: DJ job led to new hometown

Princeton – David “DJ Dave” Vork moved to Princeton in 1968 with his wife, Joanne, to take a job in broadcasting and sales at the radio station that was then WKPM and is now WQPM, AM 1300, where he worked for 10 years.

David said his next job was his last one; he worked 25 years at Cornelius in Anoka, and he said many others from Princeton worked there, too. Cornelius, which is now defunct, was a company focused on the manufacturing and sales of beverage dispensing machines.

He was born in Hinckley and raised in Sandstone with one brother and one sister. He went to school in Sandstone and then attended what was then called the Brown Institute in Minneapolis. David also worked for a while at the NAPA Auto Parts warehouse.

David and Joanne (Nelson) married in 1960, and the couple has two children, daughter Barb and son Brian, as well as one granddaughter. He and Joanne are both retired and, when possible, they spend winters in Yuma, Arizona.

In his spare time, David likes to read and watch TV. His favorite thing to view is science fiction or comedy, and he enjoys reading newspapers and works of fiction. David said he also uses a computer and sometimes plays games on it at the same time he’s watching TV.

David and Joanne go to the Catholic Charities Senior Dining center nearly every day for lunch. He said it’s good food and like a big family with nice camaraderie among the 70 or 80 diners.

He said, “I like to get out and see people.”

His Senior Dining family learned a lot more about David the week of April 24 because he was named as Diner of the Week. A display board gave details and included fun pictures such as him holding their granddaughter and another of him standing with a Dolly Parton look-alike.

His Diner of the Week board says, “Bet you didn’t know I once had a 28-inch waist.” He said his favorite food is pizza, which and Joanne eat at several places in town.

His first car was a 1950 Buick and he estimates he’s owned about 50 vehicles in his life. The board also showed photos of David and Joanne playing the role of Mr. and Mrs. Claus in a California parade, having fun with friends in Arizona, fishing and doing other activities such as camping.

David said Joanne is the social butterfly of the family and the more active volunteer, but they go out to eat together and used to go out dancing often. He mows the lawn not only at home but also at church and his daughter’s house. He and Joanne volunteer for Meals On Wheels, and they do various services such as usher at their church, Freshwaters United Methodist.

The two do not have pets now, but David said he had dogs throughout the course of his life, including a special one during his childhood.

“Dad loved horses and we always had horses,” he said.

On his Diner of the Week board was him pictured as a little boy standing with his father and an old-fashioned horse-drawn carriage hooked to their horse, Daisy. David recalls his father had ended up with the carriage after a man reneged on a parade-advertising deal in 1950.