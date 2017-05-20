The origin of the Milaca wolf

Milaca – The Milaca School Board is looking to copyright or trademark its set of wolf logos, which have developed and evolved since the district adopted the wolf as its mascot in 1994.

There are several wolf images that have been used by the Milaca School District. One is an illustration of a wolf walking out of a large red letter “M,” which was adopted as the official logo around the time the mascot was established. The other is a stylized “sports wolf” logo, which first appeared on Milaca’s football helmets after being shown to then-coach Randy Johnson by a vendor, according to Superintendent Tim Truebenbach’s report on the logo’s history at the April 17 regular school board meeting. Johnson had wanted something other than a big red “M” to put on his players’ helmets.

Variations of that logo have since been adopted by other Milaca athletics teams.

Before becoming the Milaca Wolves, the district’s teams were the Milaca Indians. Mark Ziebarth, who is now the principal at Isanti Middle School and the School for All Seasons in Isanti, was an administrator in Milaca at the time the district went through the process of changing its mascot. Finding a new mascot was the first project he was given as an administrator in Milaca.

Student and community suggestions were taken for the new mascot, and eventually three options were decided.

“They were either going to be the wolves, the eagles or the bulldogs,” Ziebarth said.

The district was looking to leave behind the old mascot’s reference to Native Americans, a common move for schools due to the perceived cultural insensitivity of the mascot. (Isle’s high school sports teams were also the Indians, but they eventually became the huskies.)

Milaca decided to be wolves because there were several other schools that had eagle and bulldog mascots at the time, and it was thought something more unique would be preferable. The only other wolf mascot at the time was Ely, Ziebarth said. Even the Minnesota Timberwolves had only recently been established.

After the new mascot was selected, fifth-grade teacher and coach Randy Zimmer painted the new logo – the wolf with the red “M” – on the wall of the school’s gym himself, using an overhead projector to project the logo on the wall and trace over it.

“The actual ‘M’ was the tough part,” he said.

Painting the large symbol on the gym wall took several evenings for Zimmer. One night while painting he inadvertently set the school’s alarm system off. The system was triggered by movement after a certain time in the evening.

“One of the police came and said ‘What are you doing?’” Zimmer said, “and I just about fell off the ladder.”

Ziebarth said Milaca did a good job of gradually phasing the old mascot and logo out while the community adjusted to being wolves.

“I know that that name has become a source of pride for the Milaca community,” he said.