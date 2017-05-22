Firefighters feel the heat

Photo by Debbie Griffin, Union-Times

A big crowd of firefighters with the Northeast Sherburne Fire Rescue/Baldwin Fire Department showed up to the town hall May 2 to participate in training excercises involving a propane tank. The session, conducted by an external training firm, helps firefighters learn how to cool down the tank and reduce athe chance it will rupture or explode. Federated Coops donated the propane used during the exercise, and one of their representatives said there are a lot of tanks in the area. For example, Federated alone services more than 3,000 propane accounts from the Princeton location.