Kids soak up water lessons

During the week of May 7-13, Drinking Water Week, employees from the Princton Public Utilities visited several classrooms in town to share facts with the students about the municipal water system. They brought with them jars of treated and untreated water to demonstrate what a difference treatment makes.

PPU manager Connie Wangen, water superintendent Scott Daniels and electric superintendent Jon Brooks made eight presentations to fourth- and fifth-grade students, as well as a class of third-graders. They showed kids the difference between treated and untreated water and explained the capacity of Princeton’s two water treatment plants, each of which has a filter “about half the size of a classroom.”

The filters largely use sand to remove such minerals as iron and manganese, which Wangen said are commonly found in regional water supplies. The group explained that Princeton draws water from three wells, and it has three water towers.

The students easily named the ones near Mark Park and the hospital, but not all them knew of the older, smaller water tower near Pioneer Park that is mostly hidden by trees. Kids guessed at the collective storage capacity of the three towers, giving answers above and below the correct one of 800,000 gallons of water.

Wangen explained the project slated for this summer to recondition the water tower near Mark Park. It hasn’t been painted in decades and will be a big project with a price tag of about $500,000. She said the water tower will at times have a big tent over it this summer so that, as the crews apply paint inside and outside the water tower, none of it blows or drifts.

The group said Princeton’s three water towers vary in height from 130-145 feet.

Daniels and Brooks asked the young people if they know the PPU adds fluoride to the water because “it protects your teeth.” The kids also speculated about the temperature of water when it comes from the well; one child guessed a below-zero temperature, but Wangen told them the water is drawn from deep in the ground and flows at a temperature of 50 degrees.

There are a total of 343 fire hydrants in the city of Princeton, and each year they are opened and allowed to flow in order to flush sediment from the water system.

The water experts talked with kids about ways to conserve water, and the students said people can turn the water off when brushing their teeth, “not fall asleep” in the shower, keep a pitcher of cold water in the refrigerator instead of letting it run to get cold, collect rainwater for plants and gardens and fix any leaky toilets or faucets, which were acknowledged as “big” water wasters.

As it does most years, Drinking Water Week included the PPU giving tours of the water utility operation during business hours.