Syphilis outbreak in county prompts frank talk

Milaca – Public health nurse Kay Nastrom and director of the county’s Community and Veterans Services Department Beth Crook visited the Mille Lacs County Board’s May 2 workshop to brief the commissioners about growing concern over a syphilis outbreak.

“It’s very much in Mille Lacs County, in case you haven’t heard,” Nastrom said about syphilis.

A look at the numbers

The nurses said between January and April 2017, the Minnesota Department of Health noted reports of 33 new cases of syphilis in Mille Lacs County. MDH data show a reported 852 cases across the state in 2016, which represents a 30 percent increase from the previous year.

An MDH report illustrates for each county the 2016 rates of primary and secondary syphilis – a three-stage disease. Mille Lacs is one of four counties out of 87 in the state with a syphilis rate per 100,000 people that is greater than 9.2; the three other counties sharing that status are Clearwater, Hennepin and Martin.

The same illustration shows 18 counties with a per-100,000 rate of primary and secondary syphilis between 3.1 and 9.2; a dozen counties have a rate of 0.8 to 3; and 53 counties, including Sherburne, have zero reported cases.

What is syphilis?

Syphilis is an infection transmitted through sexual activity, shared needles or an exchange of fluids with a person who has an open sore, for example a wet kiss. Syphilis cannot be transmitted on objects such as shared eating utensils or clothing, toilet seats, doorknobs or in water such as swimming pools and hot tubs, according to MDH.

Sores normally appear during the primary stage of syphilis at the original site of infection. The secondary stage of syphilis can include skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes and fever. The third stage of syphilis comes with few signs or symptoms but can affect the brain, heart and other vital organs.

The disease must be treated throughout all three phases. The nurses said symptoms of the disease clear up in the second stage, so people often think it’s gone when they’re actually still contagious.

According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s newsletter, the Inaajimowin, it acknowledged a problem in January and has been doing outreach activities such as surveys and testing-and-treatment clinics. Nastrom and Crook said they’re working with their counterparts in that area.

Sex education survey

Nastrom cited statistics from a 2013 Centers for Disease Control survey of young people ages 13-24:

•47 percent had had sex at least once

•34 percent were sexually active

•15 percent have had four or more sexual partners.

The report does not advocate abstinence-only programs, though the MDH notes that sexuality education has shifted in recent years away from specialized educators and programs to lessons of abstinence only. The reports states the shift is partly due to the $50 million provided in section 510 of the 1998 Social Security Act to fund abstinence programs.

Requests were made to Isle, Milaca, Princeton, Onamia and the Nay Ah Shing schools for superintendents to answer two questions:

–Does your district curriculum include sex education?

–If so, at what age is it administered and generally what does it consist of?

Answers received are included below.

Milaca Superintendent Tim Truebenbach said yes, Milaca curriculum includes a growth and development talk for which the school nurse provides the curriculum. The talk is given to fourth-grade girls and fifth-grade boys.

Truebenbach said in seventh and eighth grades, there are sessions given on reproductive health that include anatomy, terminology and an explanation of the function of reproductive parts. The sessions include one day on which students can ask questions about anything they don’t understand.

Milaca students in 10th grade attend an end-of-the-year sexual health unit in which the discussions are about sexually transmitted infections, birth control options (including abstinence), teen pregnancy, healthy relationships and how sexual activity affects the brain.

Princeton Superintendent Julia Espe said yes, Princeton’s curriculum includes healthy relationships and human sexuality units. Students in the 10th grade receive tips about healthy relationships, abstinence, how diseases are transmitted, pregnancy prevention, and typical vs. proper use of condoms. Sexuality is covered among other health topics such as genetics, disease prevention, healthy eating, alcohol, tobacco and chemical substances.

Students in the eighth grade learn lessons in a health class section called “healthy relationships and teenage pregnancy.” The young teens research the effects and costs of becoming a teen parent, learn and write a persuasion paper on the benefits of abstinence and distinguish the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships. The Princeton middle school students also become familiar with such vocabulary as abusive relationship, contraceptive and sexually transmitted disease, and their parents receive a letter before the course begins.

ADDED MAY 22

Onamia Health Teacher Stephen Girard said yes, students receive sex education. The information covers six kinds of sexually transmitted infections, how they’re spread, how they can be prevented and if they can be treated. Girard said he uses a lot of information from the Centers for Disease Control, and the students see how the infections look and behave within the human body. Onamia’s sex-education curriculum includes information about birth control and how it does not prevent infections or disease, as well as about condom use. Girard said the kids learn how having multiple partners exponentially grows the risk of pregnancy and infections.