Ask a Trooper: Can pets legally sit with a driver?

Question:

I can’t help but think of all the ways to be distracted while driving such as texting, using the phone, changing the radio, eating, smoking, etc. that in addition, having small pets on one’s shoulder or lap while driving can be legal. Not only cats and small dogs being positioned in the driver’s line of sight or blind spot, I have even seen ferrets and rabbits on drivers’ shoulders! I almost was hit as a driver cut a corner too close due to having a dog by the steering wheel and talking on the phone! Is this legal? Can someone be stopped and warned about this extremely dangerous habit?

Answer:

There are no specific laws stating where a pet is allowed in a vehicle. As for a dog on a lap, or head hanging out an open window, there would be no violation of law and no citation issued for just that in itself. As you mentioned, if it “interferes with their driving,” a citation could be issued.

Some of the main issues that we talk about in traffic safety are distracted driving and seat belt use. In my opinion, both of those apply to unsecured pets. By having a pet sit on a driver’s lap or anywhere else loose in a vehicle, it could result in a visual obstruction or that pet could become a projectile in the event of a crash. I have investigated crashes where pets were unsecured in a vehicle and some of those pets were injured or killed.

I have also seen unsecured pets thrown into other occupants in the vehicle during a crash causing unnecessary injuries to the people. If you are involved in a crash with a pet in your lap and the airbags deploy, it could result in the pet being thrown back into you, causing serious injury or death to you and your pet.

For your pet’s safety and the safety of other passengers in the vehicle, take the extra time and effort to secure your pets in a proper pet carrier.

