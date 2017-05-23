County Board News: May 2 meeting

Below are summaries of actions from the May 2 meeting of the Mille Lacs County Board. They were compiled by Debbie Griffin.

Ditch riding churns up complaints

Mille Lacs County Land Services Director Michele McPherson said she’s been hearing a lot from residents about how bad the county ditches look – “all torn up” – from riders driving all-terrain vehicles through them. Residents have proposed that the county prohibit ditch riding and allow riders to go on the road or side of the road. The board clarified through McPherson that state law allows for the riding of recreational vehicles such as snowmobiles and ATVs in the road’s public right of way, or ditches.

Spring brings muddy roads

The county’s highway maintenance superintendent, Kevin Schultz, delivered an update to the board that included concern about how often crews are scraping mud off of parts of several highways. One they discussed is Highway 101 east of Milaca where unregulated wagons of unknown weights travel and deposit the mud. Schultz said he’d worked on the same spot of roadway five times, and the problem is costing the county money plus draws resources away from scheduled projects. Commissioner Phil Peterson asked if the wagon driver had been confronted about being a good neighbor, and Schultz said no, because he has not witnessed the person doing it. They decided that district’s commissioner (Chairman Roger Tellinghuisen) would suggest alternatives to the probable culprit, such as not to haul when it’s muddy, to take a different route or to limit loads on the wagons.

Crack sealing season begins

The Mille Lacs County Board approved the Public Works Department to proceed in forging a contract with Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to do a portion of the crack sealing work on county roadways this season. Fahrner submitted the low bid out of seven at $185,000, with the high bid around $380,000. Board Chairman Roger Tellinghuisen asked if the sealing is not work the county could do itself. County Engineer Bruce Cochran said yes, but the hiring of a consultant is a strategy to help the county meet its goal of sealing cracks on at least 50 miles of roadway per year. In recent years, crews have not been able to seal that many miles within the limited, early spring time frame in which sealing should be completed.

Nurses contract settled through 2019

Holly Wilson, the county’s human resources manager, announced that the county has reached a contract agreement with the Minnesota Nurses Association, which accounts for about seven employees. Wilson said the people within this group received a tiny bit more benefit because they agreed to a three-year contract term, which means it will not have to be renegotiated annually. Minnesota Nurses Association workers will receive a 2 percent annual-salary adjustment in 2017, 2.25 percent in 2018 and 2.5 percent in 2019.

County, band continue mediation

The county provided a brief update via document about how it is going with mediation over the negotiation of a new law enforcement agreement between Mille Lacs County and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. A joint statement from the parties reads: “The parties remain in mediation with the Bureau of Mediation Services. There have been two meetings that took place March 20 and April 17. The meetings have been held at the Bureau of Mediation Services in St. Paul. The next mediation meetings are scheduled in May. Both parties continue to participate in the mediation process in good faith.” The update included a list of the people who have been attending the mediation meetings, a group of about 11 people including administration, law enforcement and attorneys.