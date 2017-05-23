DNR conservation report: Through May 15

The following reports were filed by DNR conservation officers in the Mille Lacs and Princeton districts on May 15

District 10

Mille Lacs area

• Officer Chris Tetrault (Isle) prepared for and worked fishing opener. Parties fishing on Mille Lacs had a lot of smiles with nicest weather for an opener in quite some time. Water related equipment was inspected for invasive species. Two arson investigations were also started. Enforcement action was taken for no throwable PFD on a watercraft, no navigation lights on a watercraft after sundown, and no angling license in possession.• Officer Dan Starr (Onamia) worked a busy opening weekend and found most folks to be catching many fish. Violations for expired boat registration, lacking PFDs, no license in possession, and take bass out of season were found. Assistance was given to the local Sheriff’s Department with late hour shooting/partying activities. A beaver issue was also dealt with.

Officer Luke Croatt (Wealthwood) worked a busy opening weekend and found most folks to be catching many fish. Violations for expired boat registration, lacking PFDs, no license in possession, and take bass out of season were found. Assistance was given to the local Sheriff’s Department with late hour shooting/partying activities. A beaver issue was also dealt with.

District 12

Princeton area

• Officer Mike Krauel (Princeton) assisted with security at the Governor’?s fishing opener. He also had the opportunity to assist at the kids fishing event at Lake George in St. Cloud. At the event, several 4th grade students from surrounding schools were able to experience the thrill of fishing and many of the students were able to catch their first fish. Enforcement action for the week included angling without a license, numerous ATV violations, and expired boat registration

.• Officer Mitch Sladek (Big Lake) worked fishermen on area lakes and rivers. He assisted with the Governor’s opener on the Mississippi River. He continues investigating a deer hunting case from last fall with more possible charges. He issued a number of summons for extra line, unattended line, no fishing license, ATV registration, and operational charges. He also assisted a kayaker on the Mississippi River.