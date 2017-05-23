Exchange students change their world in year at Milaca High School

Milaca – For eight months a group of students have turned Milaca High School international.

Seven foreign exchange students came to Milaca from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and South Korea through the EF Foundation.

The educational journey has forever changed the students – and the students have forever changed the lives of those they came in contact with in Milaca.

Brandon Yang came to Milaca from South Korea. He resides in Seoul, a city of 12 million people. He lives on the 21st floor of a large living complex.

For that reason alone, his life in Milaca has been very different that that at home.

Yang is living with Dean and Audrey French.

At home, he is on his way to school by 7 a.m. and returns home at about 10 p.m. He works with a tutor until 1 a.m.

“My average sleep is about four hours,” Yang said. “Needless to say, I love Milaca.”

Yang had a hard time adjusting to Milaca’s environment.

“The air’s too fresh for my health,” he said. At home in Seoul, the air is very polluted, he said.

He was interested in being an exchange student because he realizes there is a need to understand other cultures.

Franka Wzietek is from Germany. She is staying with Kelly Gotvald.

“I live in a little town in the middle of Germany. It’s about the same size as Milaca,” she said.

Franka goes to school from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. She attends school in a traditional school building where her schedule changes by the day.

“In Milaca I live on a farm with pigs and cows, and chickens,” she said.

Franka likes all the people in Milaca.

She leaves Milaca next month hoping she improved her English. She met lots of new people.

Alies Gerrits hails from the Netherlands. She is living with Brian and Sue Milan.

She lives in a city of 42,000 back home. She bikes 40 minutes to get to school.

Of Milaca, Alies said: “The people are friendly and open.”

“People talk to you and are interested in what I have to say,” she said.

Alies says coming to Milaca has been an amazing experience – especially going to high school in a different country.

Victoria Narten hails from Norway. She has spent the year with Greg and Amy Smith.

She hails from a small town between Lillehammer and Oslo.

She has enjoyed the high school experience in Milaca and enjoys seeing that people take an interest in what is happening around them.

Victoria has wanted to study in the United States since seeing High School Musical as a child. While in Milaca, she hoped to improve her English.

Two students came to Milaca from Italy: Maddu Zoppi and Lucy Penazzi.

Maddu has been staying with Todd and Marie Hendrickson. One difference she observed between her school at home and Milaca High School is that at home, there are no high school sports.

She said high school is very different in Milaca. She loves the people.

Like many of the exchange students, one of her goals was to improve her English.

Lucy is staying with Dan and Mary Jo Moscho.

To get to school, she is up each day at 6 p.m. and then takes public transportation to school. She also goes to school on Saturdays back home.

Lucy enjoys the open space in Milaca. Back home, each house is next to another.

She enjoys how everyone in Milaca smiles. It took some getting used to, she said, and at first thought something was wrong with her because people in Milaca were always smiling at her.

To her, the time spent in Milaca has been all about new experiences and new feelings, she said.

Finally, there’s Tabea Eggenweiler from Germany, who has stayed with Charles and Stacy Burns.

Tabea loves travelling but had only been in Eurpoe before coming to Milaca.

She had set a goal of travelling to America to attend high school and improving her English. Milaca gave her both those opportunities.

She has spent the past eight months enjoying evey moment of her time in Milaca, she said, because it might be the only time she gets to visit the United States.

Want to be a host family?

Those interested in becoming a host family next year should contact Sharon Jamison, international exchange coordinator for EF Foundation, at 320-369-4242.