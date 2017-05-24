All lanes of Highway 23 in Ogilvie are closed due to crash

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota State Patrol

All lanes of Highway 23 in Ogilvie were closed Wednesday, May 24 due to a crash of a tanker truck carrying a hazardous chemical. The road closed closed for several hours and the Ogilvie schools were closed for the day at 1 p.m.

According to Sgt. Neil Dickenson of the Minnesota State Patrol: A tanker rolled over at 3:49 a.m. on Highway 23 at Rutherford Street in Foley, causing traffic to be detoured onto Highway 47 from the east and onto Kanabec County road 10 from the west.

The tanker was carrying a 50 percent diluted solution of caustic soda.a, according to the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Department. There was no spills and a second truck to was brought to the scene to transfer the liquid. Equipment functioninged as designed. Ogilvie Fire, EMS and Hazmat specialists were on scene to contain any leaks that might occur.

There was no risk to Ogilvie residents, sheriff’s department officials said.