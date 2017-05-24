Farmers making good progress in the field; Higher yields sought in 2017 growing season

ERIC STORLIE

Union-Times

There were 731 farms with an average of 175 acres in Mile Lacs County, according to the 2012 census. These farms had above-average years in 2015 and 2016 on 23,700 acres of corn and 18,200 acres of soybeans. Photo provided by Joel and Christine Gilyard

Farm acreage near Santiago planted with corn in May, 2017.

Dan Martens, based at the U of M Extension office in Benton County, illuminated the planting progress so far this year: “We’ve planted a lot the last week (May 8-15). It’s close to a normal planting date. Farms on sandy soils are making good progress – they had corn planted before all the rain. Farms with heavier soils have lots of variation” for planting dates, due to wetter soils.

The official crop report was released on May 15. Dave Nicolai, a University of Minnesota extension crops educator, said: “We are 86 percent complete for corn – now, about 90 percent complete in Minnesota. For soybeans, we’re about half complete. Hopefully get we’ll get them planted by June 1. It depends on the weather.”

Farmers strive to have corn planted by late April to early May and soybeans by early June to maximize yields close to 193 bushels per acre for corn and 52.5 bushels per acre for soybeans, realized in 2016.

Matt Marx farms about 400 acres west of Milaca near Foley. Most of his land is devoted to corn. He has planted only 10 acres so far this year “because of all the rain.”

“It’s all heavy ground (on his farm),” he said.

Marx explained his planting timeline: “May 31 is the cutoff time, according to insurance. If we don’t plant by May 31, the percentage of coverage drops by a percentage point each day. I’ll plant after the 31st for the cattle only, that’s all.”

Working a heavy, wet soil is avoided to minimize the growing problems caused by soil compaction and crusting.

Asked if he expected a normal crop-growing season, Martens responded: “Normal is good. We have an opportunity for good yields.” Soil moistures and air temperatures have been conducive to growing crops.

There are a few new pest problems lurking in the shadows for farmers and scientists to monitor: One is a noxious weed, palmer amaranth of the pigweed family, which competes with all crops. It was found in Medicine County, and it is still possible to contain and eradicate the weed.

Another is the marmorated stink bug found last year for first time in Minnesota. It is an invasive pest on corn and soybeans.

A known problem is with weeds resistant to glyphosate herbicides used on crops engineered for resistance to glyphosate.

“We are dealing with a lot of weed resistance issues,” Martens said. The herbicide resistance issue is experienced throughout Minnesota. Some farmers have shifted to non-GMO (genetically modified organism) crops to save money with non-GMO crops.

Nicolai said giant ragweed and waterhemp are resistant to glyphosate throughout Minnesota.

Marx said he uses GMO corn on his farms and has not noticed resistant weeds on his farm. He said he pays about $350 per bag of seed corn. Non-GMO corn costs about $80-$100 per bag. A bag contains about 80,000 seeds and plants 2-4 acres of crop land.

Farmers have to be efficient with their expenses if their income remains at a break-even level. Martens explained,

“The price of beans and corn has been break-even,” Martens explained. “Farmers’ll hope to get more bushels to pay their bills. They’re trying to be efficient.”

Current crop prices for corn and soybeans are at $3.40 and $8.90 per bushel. Some farmer marketing groups have estimated break-even prices at $3.80 and $10.10 for corn and soybeans.