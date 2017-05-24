Milaca Graduation set for Friday, May 26

Milaca High School’s class of 2017 is growing up so fast, the students already seem to be looking forward to their retirement years with their choice of a class motto: “Only 47 years until we are seniors again!”

About 130 Milaca High School seniors will officially pass into adulthood when they turn the tassels on their graduation caps Friday, May 26, during the 2017 graduation ceremony at Milaca High School. Commencement takes place at 7:30 p.m. Doors open for seating at 6:30.

Caitlin Richardson will give the welcome after prelude music, the traditional processional and the national anthem performed by the Milaca High School band under the direction of Andrew Nelson. Richardson’s welcome will be followed by “Seasons of Love,” from the Broadway musical “Rent,” performed by the Milaca High School Concert Choir under the direction of Laura Odden, with accompaniment by senior Audrey Buturian-Larson.

Graduating seniors Domanique Tillotson and Alicia Wolbert, who are secretary/treasurer and vice president of the class of 2017, respectively, will provide the Senior Reminiscence.

The Milaca Scholarship Foundation will present its top awards. Student Council President Joseph Allen will follow with a “Look to the Future.” His speech will be followed by the Milaca High School band performing “Freedom.”

This year’s faculty speaker is math teacher Joe Wenner. Following Wenner’s speech, Milaca High School Principal Damian Patnode will present the class of 2017 to Superintendent Tim Truebenbach.

Math teacher Damian Fish and English teacher Megan Vetter will introduce the graduates.

School Board Members Jeff Larson and Bryan Rensenbrink will present graduates their diplomas.

The ceremony will end with the Milaca High School band performing the recessional.

The class of 2017 has chosen as its class song “Broad Shoulders” by Chicago rapper Taylor Bennett. The class flower is the white lily with gold tips.