Milaca’s Whittemore to graduate with 4.0 gpa

Milaca – Brandhi Whittemore is on track to finish out her senior year at Milaca High School with a coveted 4.0 GPA. She credits her success partly to competition and encouragement from her sisters.

When she was younger, Whittemore would make a point of being around while her older sister Bailey was working on homework, and she would try to compete with her even though Bailey was a couple of grades ahead.

“I’d always try to be better than her,” Whittemore said.

Whittemore said she liked getting A’s and B’s in her classes in elementary school, but it was during the seventh and eighth grades that she decided she wanted to try for a perfect GPA in high school. She said she didn’t think it would be that difficult to do, and she thought she would be a good candidate for scholarships if she pulled it off.

Whittemore’s other sister, Brooke, encouraged her toward her goal along the way. Whittemore said each year her high school course loads have gotten a little more challenging. She has completed about 30 credits’ worth of college-level courses during her time in high school, including a two-credit course

to become a certified nursing assistant through Pine Technical College.

The class Whittemore has found most difficult in high school is university writing, which required her to complete several large writing assignments, including an ethnography paper and papers analyzing trends and art.

“It’s a writing course, and I don’t like writing,” Whittemore said. “I would rather do calculus.”

She said her easiest class was Spanish.

Alongside her classes, Whittemore has been involved in an impressive list of school activities at Milaca High School, including prom committee, student council, National Honor Society secretary, National Society of High School Scholars, basketball and track and field as a pole vaulter. She has served on the school’s World’s Best Workforce committee and as prop master for the annual fall play. As a musician, Whittemore played tenor and alto saxophone in jazz band, drums in pep band, flute in symphonic band and tenor drums in marching band.

Following her graduation, Whittemore will be attending the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences. She wants a background role in health care and hopes to become a laboratory technician.

“I took human bio, and I’m pretty introverted,” Whittemore said. “I like the science behind it and working behind the scenes.”

Milaca High School graduation will take place on Friday, May 26.