Tigers finish tennis season

Thomas Mayerchak (black hat) and Logan Miller celebrate a point in their second-round win at the 7AA Individual Sections in Elk River, on Monday.

The third set was coming right down the wire for last remaining Tigers during the 7AA Individual Section Tournament in Elk River.

In the third round, Monday, Princeton’s No.1 doubles team, Thomas Mayerchak and Logan Miller, were battling for their season to continue against Nolan Humphreys and E.J. Hietala of Duluth East.

“We started off pretty slow, so we lost the first set,” Mayerchak said. “We ended up winning the second set pretty handily because we switched the moment on them and then we started up in the third set it was 3-2.”

They couldn’t hang on to the momentum, while Duluth East picked up play when it mattered, sweeping the final four games and venturing to the section semifinals with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 win.

“It was confusing, but It was just the way things went. Most third sets are a little streaky.” Mayerchak said.

The loss marked the end of Mayerchak’s career representing varsity tennis. He started as a seventh-grader at No. 2 singles behind his brother Isaiah then moved to No. 1 singles in his sophomore year.

Mayerchak played every match of his Princeton career as a singles player, except for the final week-and-a-half. Jon Steinbrecher played Mayerchak and Miller, normally the No. 2 singles player, together against Aitkin. He thought they looked strong and let Mayerchak decide if he wanted to play doubles rather than play against a strong section singles crop that he would be unlikely to emerge from. After some deliberation he teamed with Logan.

“I decided to go doubles, senior year, just to have fun with it and go out with a bang,” Mayerchak said. “It was a great way to end it.”

The boys made a little noise, advancing on a bye in round one, and beating North Branch 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

Singles players Calvin Peterson and Tommy Milam and the doubles team of Ricky Torkelson and Cody Miller also competed at sections, each bounced in round one.

It was Milam’s final set as a Tiger, too. It was his first year of tennis after a switch from track. Tommy Milam serves during his first round match at 7AA Individual sections, Monday. He lost to Dylan Junker of Duluth East 6-3, 6-2.

It’s tough to learn a sport your senior year,” Milam said, “I thought I’d try it out and I don’t regret it.”

The 7AA Section Semifinals and Finals begin on Thursday, May 25, at Elk River High School.

Team Sections

On May 18, the team’s run came to end. They lost to Anoka in the first round 6-1.

Calvin Peterson lost to Sam Skoglund 3-6, 0-6, Weston Leverty lost to Noah Hjelle 3-6, 1-6, Andrew Roeder lost to Matthew Orr 0-6, 1-6, Jarrett Wick lost to Nicholas Spiering 1-6, 1-6, Logan Miller/Thomas Mayerchak beat Blake Perry/Darrin Gable 7-6 (9-7) 6-3, Gavin Steinberg/Ricky Torkelson lost to Maxwell Hayes/Joel Wagner 2-6, 4-6, Tommy MIlam/Cody Miller lost to Owen Maloney/Joseph Miller 0-6, 0-6.

Beat St. Francis

Before the playoffs started, the Tigers captured their first win of the season, beating St. Francis, 4-3.

Logan Miller beat Landon Henjum 1-6, 6-3, 6-3; Calvin Peterson lost to Josh Beranek 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Weston Leverty beat Alex Sweeney 6-3, 6-1. Jarrett Wick lost to Tom Doebbert 6-3, 3-6, 2-6; Thomas Mayerchak/Gavin Steinberg beat Dawson O’Brien/Blake Cipperly 6-1, 4-6. Ricky Torkelson/Tommy Milam lost to Karl Letourneau and Nash Henjum 2-6, 3-6; Cody Miller/Andrew Roeder beat Chad DeSota and Isaiah McColley.

They finished 1-8 during the regular season.