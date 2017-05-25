Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – BLUEHILL TOWNSHIP

SHERBURNE COUNTY MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2017 ROAD IMPROVEMENTS
BITUMINOUS OVERLAY, RECLAIM & NEW BITUMINOUS SURFACE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
The Supervisors of the Town of Blue Hill will receive sealed bids at the office of the Engineer, Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., 580 Dodge Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330, until 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 for:
Estimated Quantities
Bituminous Reclaim 6,700 SY
Bituminous Wear Course 800 TN
Class 5 Aggregate Shoulders 100 TN
and other necessary Appurtenances,
according to plans and specifications as prepared by Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., 580 Dodge Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330.
Copies of the plans and specifications will be furnished by Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc. on request to any prospective bidder. Copies of the plans and specifications may be obtained at Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc.
Bids shall be addressed to the Township Clerk, c/o Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., securely sealed, and endorsed upon the outside wrapper with a brief statement or summary as to work, equipment, or materials for which the bid is made.
The Township Supervisors reserve the right to reject all bids or any alternatives; to hold bids for sixty (60) days; to accept any bid which, in the opinion of the Township Supervisors, serves the best interest of the Township; and to waive any minor irregularities.
The bids will be opened by the Engineer, Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., 580 Dodge Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330 at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
The bids will be considered by the Township Supervisors at the Township Hall at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 12, 2017.
Estelle Heidorf
Township Clerk
Published in the
Union-Times
May 25, June 1, 2017
691926
http://unionandtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/05/691926-1.pdf