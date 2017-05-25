Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – BLUEHILL TOWNSHIP

SHERBURNE COUNTY MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 ROAD IMPROVEMENTS

BITUMINOUS OVERLAY, RECLAIM & NEW BITUMINOUS SURFACE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

The Supervisors of the Town of Blue Hill will receive sealed bids at the office of the Engineer, Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., 580 Dodge Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330, until 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 for:

Estimated Quantities

Bituminous Reclaim 6,700 SY

Bituminous Wear Course 800 TN

Class 5 Aggregate Shoulders 100 TN

and other necessary Appurtenances,

according to plans and specifications as prepared by Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., 580 Dodge Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330.

Copies of the plans and specifications will be furnished by Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc. on request to any prospective bidder. Copies of the plans and specifications may be obtained at Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc.

Bids shall be addressed to the Township Clerk, c/o Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., securely sealed, and endorsed upon the outside wrapper with a brief statement or summary as to work, equipment, or materials for which the bid is made.

The Township Supervisors reserve the right to reject all bids or any alternatives; to hold bids for sixty (60) days; to accept any bid which, in the opinion of the Township Supervisors, serves the best interest of the Township; and to waive any minor irregularities.

The bids will be opened by the Engineer, Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., 580 Dodge Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330 at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

The bids will be considered by the Township Supervisors at the Township Hall at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 12, 2017.

Estelle Heidorf

Township Clerk

Published in the

Union-Times

May 25, June 1, 2017

691926

http://unionandtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/05/691926-1.pdf