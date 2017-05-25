Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – BLUEHILL TOWNSHIP

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 ROAD IMPROVEMENTS

BITUMINOUS SEAL COAT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

The Supervisors of the Town of Blue Hill will receive sealed bids at the office of the Engineer, Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., 580 Dodge Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330, until 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 for:

Estimated Quantities

Seal Coat Aggregate 310 TN

Bituminous Material 7,440 GAL

and other necessary Appurtenances,

according to plans and specifications as prepared by Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., 580 Dodge Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330.

Copies of the plans and specifications will be furnished by Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc. on request to any prospective bidder. Copies of the plans and specifications may be obtained at Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc.

Bids shall be addressed to the Township Clerk, c/o Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., securely sealed, and endorsed upon the outside wrapper with a brief statement or summary as to work, equipment, or materials for which the bid is made.

The Township Supervisors reserve the right to reject all bids or any alternatives; to hold bids for sixty (60) days; to accept any bid which, in the opinion of the Township Supervisors, serves the best interest of the Township; and to waive any minor irregularities.

The bids will be opened by the Engineer, Oliver Surveying & Engineering, Inc., 580 Dodge Avenue, Elk River, Minnesota 55330 at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

The bids will be considered by the Township Supervisors at the Township Hall at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 12, 2017.

Estelle Heidorf

Township Clerk

Published in the

Union-Times

May 25, June 1, 2017

691908

