Crew Chief Macheel leads Milaca Legion as new commander

THOMAS A. KVAMME

Union-Times Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times U.S. Air Force veteran Larry Macheel is serving as the current commander of the Milaca American Legion Hansen-Hayes Post 178. Macheel is pictured May 10 in Milaca’s Rec Park at the dedication of a flag pole flying a new American flag.

Milaca – U.S. Air Force veteran Larry Macheel, after working his way through the chairs, is now in position serving as commander of the Milaca American Legion Hansen-Hayes Post 178.

Having been a member of the Milaca post for the past 10 years, he previously carried a Legion membership card from the Big Lake post.

Along with his new duties, Macheel remains a member of the St. Cloud Patriot Guard, a motorcycle escort unit that is called upon for funeral duty for veterans.

The unit is also called on for special events at the State Veteran’s Cemetery and other activities at Camp Ripley.

A 1966 graduate of Motley High School, Macheel served in the Air Force for four years from 1967-71.

He attended vocational school for auto mechanics following high school, but knowing his draft status, Macheel opted to enlist in the Air Force.

Macheel indicated that he “had always had it in the back of my mind to join the Air Force.”

“I had several uncles in the Air Force, and I just kind of followed in their footsteps,” Macheel said.

During his enlistment, Macheel worked as a crew chief on B52-H aircraft while stationed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. Normally a B52-H carries a crew of six.

During his period of enlistment, the newer model aircraft “were kept in the states.”

However, the entire time Macheel was listed to be on “flying status,” while assuming the instructor pilot seat, as a part of his crew chief status.

After 33 years working as a machinist for a private company in Minneapolis, Macheel and his wife, Karen, opted for a move further north.

They settled on country living, just north of Foreston.

“Too many people,” is the best way Macheel described the reason for making the move here.

“We were living just outside of Big Lake when all of a sudden they were popping in houses every place,” he said.

Larry and Karen have four children, with one living in Alaska, while the others are fairly close by, residing in St. Paul, St. Cloud and Albertville.

That close proximity also allows for extra time to spend with their six grandchildren.

“It’s always fun to have them around,” Macheel said.

He quickly added, “They have a way of keeping you hopping.”

Goals for term

Over the next year, in his leadership post, Macheel would like to “try and make the post a little more viable.”

He has visions of putting in the needed effort to keep the post moving forward.

At the same time, he would like to work to “get the word out,” letting the general public know they are welcome to visit and use the facilities.

Having the post play a larger role in the community is another goal Macheel hopes to accomplish, along with growing membership.

Presently the Hansen-Hayes Post 178 has a roster of 232 members.

The general meeting is held beginning at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the club rooms.

For membership or other information, drop by the club, 160 Second St. SE in Milaca, or call 320-983-3898.