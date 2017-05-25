Grand Casino announces summer concert line-up

Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley are excited to announce the summer entertainment lineup with acts that are sure to please all music lovers. Some legendary and modern artists include headline performances by Alice Cooper, KISS, Rascal Flatts, Paramore with special guests X Ambassadors and Kid Rock as well as an end of summer rock festival, Grand RockTember.

Grand Casino Hinckley’s Amphitheater lineup – Summer Series on the Grand Stage – kicks off on June 8 with Alice Cooper followed by four other must-see shows.

2017 Entertainment Lineup

The slate of concerts and acts at Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley include:

June 8 A pioneer of heavy metal, Alice Cooper, himself, will kick off the Summer Series at Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater; Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. Alice Cooper takes his live performances seriously. He’s known as “The Godfather of Shock Rock” because his stage show incorporates horror movie imagery, fake blood, and snakes — it’s really a concert experience like you’ve never seen before. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35.

June 16 During the 70’s and mid-80’s, American funk band, The Commodores, produced classic hits like “Brick House,” “Easy” and “Three Times a Lady.” One of the top bands during their time with Motown, opening for the Jackson 5 and winning a Grammy for their song “Nightshift” are just a few of their noteworthy accomplishments. The Commodores will take the stage at Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $30.

July 14 Award winning singer, Clint Black is coming back to the stage at Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Saturday, July 14 at 8 p.m. Catch the legendary country superstar live on stage, performing hits like “Killin’ Time,” Nobody’s Home” and “Like the Rain.” This show is a must see for country fans. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35.

July 15 Rock legends KISS will be coming to the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater as part of the Summer Series on the Grand Stage, Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to catch their famous, crazy live performance. This is one of the most anticipated shows of the Summer Series. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $65.

July 28 American Rock band, Paramore with special guests X Ambassadors will be coming to the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Paramore is a Grammy winning group with hits like, “Misery Business,” “That’s What You Get,” “Ain’t it Fun,” and many more. With a new album and tour, this is one show fans won’t want to miss. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35.

August 18 One of country’s most awarded trios – Rascal Flatts – will be performing at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater, Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. With over 16 number-one singles, concert goers will be sure to hear one of their favorites, this is a show for country music fans of all ages. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $65.

August 19 Newly added to the summer lineup is a fixture in the genre of rock and roll. Kid Rock will perform at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater on Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m. He has crisscrossed the rock, pop and country charts with hits like “Bawitdaba,” “Picture,” and “Cowboy.” His latest album, First Kiss, features “Ain’t Enough Whiskey,” and “A Beer with Dad.” Tickets start at $65 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.

September Grand Casino Hinckley is proud to host the 5th annual Grand RockTember Music

8 & 9 Festival. The end-of-summer festival starts Friday, September 8 at 4 p.m. and continues on Saturday, September 9 at 1 p.m. Grand RockTember V will host legendary artists like Styx, Slaughter Jackyl, Extreme, Warrant, Skid Row, Queensryche, plus more. Ticket prices range from $65 to $180 for two-day passes. Tickets are on sale now. More information can be found on www.grandcasinomn.com

To purchase tickets, visit the Grand Casino Mille Lacs or Grand Casino Hinckley box offices, call Ticketmaster at 800/745-3000, contact any Ticketmaster outlet, or visit www.grandcasinomn.com.