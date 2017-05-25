May 24 Sports Recap, Princeton softball sections and conference track and golf meets

Princeton Girls’ track recorded their highest finish ever in the Mississippi 8, Princeton Softball battled with Cloquet in their Class 3A, Section 7 opener and both Princeton golf teams competed for a conference championship with some all-conference selections.

Track:

Larkin Walter and Kassie Bastian earned Mississippi 8 Conference titles, Wednesday, Walter, in 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and Bastian in the High Jump. They led a Tigers girls’ track team that placed third at the Conference Championship Meet in Chisago Lakes, their best finish ever in the Mississippi 8.

Larkin won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.44 seconds, 1.13 seconds faster than second-placed Joslyn Paige of St. Michael-Albertville. She bested Paige again in the 300-meter hurdles, winning in 48.42 seconds. It was Larkin’s best time of the year, lowering her personal record by 1.31 seconds.

Bastien leaped 5’04” in the high jump to grab her conference gold.

As a team, the girls picked up points 13 different spots, finishing with a score of 63.75. Monticello placed second with 76.25 points and St. Michael-Albertville won the event with 224.75 points

Other top finishes for the girls were:

Reilee Schepper (8th in 100m, 13.46, 6th in long jump, 16’02.25″, and 6th in triple jump, 34’08.75″), Lexi Duscher (6th in 1600m, 5:34.35, and 6th in 3200m, 12:06.28), Lily Opay (6th in 100m hurdles, 17.42), 4x100m relay (3rd, 50.84), Madeleine Thompson (4th in high jump, 5’0″) , Lauryn Kittock (8th in long jump, 8’0″), Sofia Palme (7th in shot put 101’00”).

Final Team Results: 1. St.Michael-Albertville, 224.75; 2. Monticello, 76.25; 3. Princeton 63.75; 4. Cambridge-Isanti, 58.25; 5. St Francis, 58; 6. North Branch, 57; 7. Buffalo, 49; 8. Big Lake, 46; 9. Chisago Lakes, 45; 10. Rogers, 24;

The boys took 9th in the conference. Zach Angstman finished the 110-meter hurdles in 16.10 seconds to grab a conference title of his own. Meanwhile, Ryan Young posted two personal bests in the 1600-meter run (4:43.34) and 3200-meter run (10:34.94). He placed fifth in the former and seventh in the latter.

1. St. Michael-Albertville, 149.5; 2. Cambridge-Isanti, 133; 3. Buffalo, 104; 4. Chisago Lakes, 72.5; 5. St. Francis, 68; 6. Monticello, 55; 7. Rogers, 52.5; 8. Big Lake, 39.5; 9. Princeton 19; 10. North Branch 7;

Softball:

No earned runs crossed the plate, Wednesday, in the Class 3A Section 7 first-round game between N0. 4-seed Princeton and No. 5-seed Cloquet. Unfortunately for the Tigers, two errors in the top of the seventh inning allowed the deciding runs to cross in a 3-1 loss at Mark Park.

Cloquet’s Josie Steen singled with one out in a 1-1 game in the seventh inning. An error by Allie Skuza put moved to third one batter later, setting up a go-ahead fielder’s choice by Kaitlyn Gillette. An error by catcher, Kenzie Skuza added the final run.

The Tigers mustered just two hits. Danika Rademacher doubled in the fifth and scored on an error for the Tigers’ lone run. Lexi Braaten also hit a single.

Princeton still has a chance to come back through the loser’s bracket. They play No. 8-seed Hibbing at Braun Park in Cloquet, on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Golf:

Jenna Pauly shot a 95 to take fifth at the Mississippi 8 Conference Meet at Monticello Country Club Wednesday. Kelsey Dorr joined her in tenth, shooting a 98, as both earned All-Conference selections. The girls placed ninth overall with a team score of 412.

Also competing for the girls: Mackenzie Eckert (104), Erika Elgin (119), Sloane Hazlett (123) and Mariel Thompson (140).

Noah Temp led the boys, shooting a 93 in Monticello. The boys placed 10th with a team score of 387.

Other Tigers competing: Lucas Ostlund (94), Evan Schimming (97), Luke Dufner (103), Michael Angstman (105), Ethan Stewart (111).