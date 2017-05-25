Mille Lacs Band marks Memorial Day with Pow Wow

The Mille Lacs Band Reservation – American Indian dancers will take part in a contemporary powwow on the shores of Mille Lacs Lake. The public is invited to see dancing and drum ceremonies during the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s annual Memorial Day powwow on Monday, May 29. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held behind the Mille Lacs Indian Museum & Trading Post located at 43411 Oodena Dr, Onamia, Minnesota 56359.

The powwow is part of a weekend-long celebration of American Indian history, culture, art, music, and dance. The Memorial Day Weekend festivities will include an American Indian Art Market, an American Indian Music Fest, and a Minnesota American Indian Stories and Storytellers Film Festival.

Summary of activities:

The American Indian Art Market will run from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 and will give attendees a chance to meet American Indian artists as they display their art. The Art Market will be located inside the Trading Post.

The American Indian Music Fest will take place on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., and will feature music performed by some of Minnesota’s premier American Indian musicians, including Annie Humphrey from Leech Lake, Thomas X from Red Lake, Corey Medina and Brothers, and local musicians from the Mille Lacs Band who will play flute music and perform hand drum songs.

On Sunday, May 28 from 1-10 p.m., there will be a Minnesota American Indian Stories and Storytellers Film Festival. The Film Festival will feature short and feature-length films by and about Minnesota American Indians, and each screening will include an introduction by the directors or subjects of the film and will be followed by an audience Q&A session.

The Memorial Day Powwow will be held from noon-5p.m. on Monday.

Location

The Memorial Day weekend events and powwow will all take place on the powwow grounds located at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum & Trading Post at 43411 Oodena Dr, Onamia, Minnesota 56359. Security and medical staff will be at the event; alcohol and drugs are prohibited.

About powwows

Powwows are American Indian celebrations of ceremonial and social dance traditions. They take place on reservations and in other locations throughout the country and include singing, dancing, drumming and more. There are contest powwows, where dancers compete against each other in style and appearance, and there are traditional powwows, where participants take part for social enjoyment.