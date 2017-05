Danielle Pieles and Lucas Mumme announce the birth of their daughter, Inori Rose, on Monday, May 8, 2017 4:08 p.m. at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. She weighed 7.8 pounds and was 20 inches.

Grandparents are Valerie Frank of Princeton, and Kenneth Pieles of Monticello. Paul Jr and Licia Mumme of Slidell, Louisiana.