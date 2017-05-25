Notice of Public Hearings – MILLE LACS COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING AMENDMENTS TO MILLE LACS COUNTY ORDINANCE NO.:

ADMN-02 LIQUOR ORDINANCE

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the County Board of Commissioners of Mille Lacs County, Minnesota will conduct a public hearing beginning at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Board Room of the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse, 635 2nd Street SE Milaca, MN 56353. On March 7, 2017, Governor Dayton signed an amendment to state laws regarding liquor sales. The purpose of this meeting is to review the changes and hear comments from the public regarding amendments to Mille Lacs County Ordinance No.: ADMN-02 Liquor Ordinance in accordance with Minnesota State Law.

More information regarding amendments to Mille Lacs County Ordinance No.: ADMN-02 Liquor Ordinance can be found at http://www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us/.

Published in the

Union-Times

May 25, 2017

