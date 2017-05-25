Ordinances – CITY OF MILACA

ORDINANCE NO. 426

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO PEDDLERS AND SOLICITORS.

The City Council of Milaca ordains:

Section 1. Ordinance NO. 426 Relating to Chapter 115 Peddlers and Solicitors adopted on 06-20-1997 and titled An ordinance relating to Peddlers and Solicitors is amended to read:

Section 2,115.03, Licensing; Exemptions. Section (D) Fee.

Section 3.115.03, Licensing; Exemptions. Section (F) Duration. A license granted under this chapter shall be valid for 6 (six) months from date of issue. All other licenses granted under this chapter shall be valid only during the time period indicated on the license.

Section 4. 115.04, License Ineligibility. Section (B) The failure of the applicant to truthfully provide any of the information requested by the city as part of the application, or the failure to sign the application, failure to pass a background check, or the failure to pay the required fee at the time of application.

Section 5. 115.07, Prohibited Activities. Section (D) Conducting business before 10:00 a.m. or after 8:00 p.m.

Section 6. 115.09, Violations; Convictions. Section (A) A violation of any provision of this Chapter are subject to penalties under state statues 10.99 punishable as a misdemeanor and each day the violation occurs is a separate offense.

Section 7. This ordinance becomes effective from and after its passage and publication.

Passed by the City Council of Milaca on May 18th, 2017.

Approved:

/s/ Harold Pedersen,

Mayor

Attested: /s/ Tammy Pfaff,

City Manager

1st Reading: 05-18-17

2nd Reading: 05-18-17

Published in the

Union-Times

May 25, 2017

692128

http://unionandtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/05/692128-1.pdf