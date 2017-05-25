Pilot returns from Afghanistan tour

Union-Times

princeton – Among the National Guard soldiers honored at a May 20 ceremony in St. Cloud was Princeton resident Andrew “Andy” Anderson, one of the 20 service people of the Minnesota National Guard’s Company B, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion who deployed last July for a nine-month tour of duty in Afghanistan. The group returned to the United States in mid-April.

The Operation Freedom Sentinel and Resolute Support deployment involved decisive-action aviation operations. According to information from the National Guard, the missions included cargo and passenger movement and helicopter assault missions in a variety of weather and environmental conditions. Over the course of the deployment, the company flew more than 3,000 aircraft hours and executed more than 300 combat missions across Afghanistan. It moved in excess of 1 million pounds of cargo. More than 100 deliberate operations were flown in support of ground forces.

Anderson is the son of Greg and Tammy Anderson, has worked at Anderson Auto as a body man for about 20 years and has been in the service for about 11 years. Greg Anderson had said this tour was his son’s third total deployment but his first one as a pilot since he completed that training.

“The Soldiers of Bravo Company performed a mission instrumental to the success of the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan,” said Col. Shawn Manke, commander of the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade. “I’m proud of the work they’ve done and grateful to have them safely back home with their families.”