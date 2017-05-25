Rose Ploeger

Funeral services for Rose (Shir) Ploeger, age 73, of Milaca, will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church near Long Siding with Rev. Barb Peterson officiating. Interment to follow at Milo Cemetery. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Rose Mary Ploeger was born September 18, 1943 in Onamia, Minnesota to Anton and Sylvia Shir. She attended country school and graduated from Onamia High School in 1961. She had four brothers and three sisters. She was united in marriage to Alvin Ploeger on August 12, 1994.

She loved to garden, her flowers, bird watching, cooking, her chickens, and playing cards with relatives.

Rose passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Milaca Elim Home.

She is survived by husband, Alvin; children, Debra (Don) Ruis, James (Sandy) Wilken, Brian Wilken, and Mark Wilken; step-children, Chad (Sarah) Ploeger, Todd (Melissa) Ploeger, Cory (Leslie) Ploeger, and Tara (Trey) Hoverson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Dorothy (George) Marten, Martin (Alice) Shir, Rita (Dan) Doughty, Mary (Gary) Kent, and James Shir.

She was preceded in death by parents, Anton and Sylvia Shir; son, Bradley Wilken; brothers, Raymond Shir, and Robert Shir.