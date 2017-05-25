Serious collision shuts down northbound Highway 169

A serious crash the afternoon of May 25 on Highway 169 resulted in an overturned semi, a severely damaged four-door sedan, a fire and unknown injuries.

Emergency personnel responded a little before 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, to the northbound lanes of Highway 169 between 273rd Avenue NW and 283rd Avenue NW for a serious crash involving an 18-wheeled truck and a gold-colored, four-door sedan.

Authorities closed the two northbound lanes of Highway 169 between Sherburne County Road 4/Fremont Avenue and Sherburne County Road 9/293rd Avenue to work the crash scene where the semi-truck lay overturned and the car sat with heavy damage to the driver’s side and front end. The highway section was still closed as of about 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses who had been behind the crash said fire erupted after the vehicles collided. Several Minnesota State Troopers and Collins Brothers towing worked the scene. According to scanner-radio traffic, Baldwin Fire and Rescue and other area responders provided services.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash and states: “The extent of injuries has not yet been determined. Further information will be released and posted when available.”