Locals showed volunteer spirit on Flower Planting Day

Photo by Austin Gerth, Union-Times Bonita Zak and Holly Martinson in Riverside Park.

Princeton – Bonita Zak and Holly Martinson were planting flowers in Riverside Park during the afternoon of Monday, May 22, as part of a flower planting day, a volunteer effort organized by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Zak and Martinson began their work near Princeton Wine & Spirits before making their way to Riverside Park. Other volunteers worked in locations across Princeton. Nelson Nursery provided the plants, Martinson said. The weather was chilly, but nothing was falling from the sky.

“We’re glad it’s not raining,” Zak said.

Martinson works in Princeton, and Zak, who is retired, has lived in the area for years and got involved as way to get out and help the community.

“We need to beautify our town,” she said.

Martinson heard about the planting activity on Facebook. Zak, who does not use social media, became curious about who planted the flowers around town each spring and whether volunteer help might be wanted for the work. She went to the chamber in person, and she had to ask around to a few different people before eventually being directed to chamber executive director Karen Michels. Zak suggested it’s important to get out and collaborate with others on projects like this.

“You can’t do this on the internet,” Zak said. “Let’s see if we can’t get the kids involved next year.”

Zak looked forward to being able to view the product of her and Martinson’s volunteer work once finished.

“I just think it’s fun,” Zak said, adding that she will be able to drive down to the park and say “I planted that” of the planters at the edge of the grass between the playground and the parking lot in Riverside Park.

